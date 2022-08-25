DU Executive Council Approves First Semester Syllabus For Four-year Undergraduate Courses

DU undergraduate programme: The Executive Council of the University of Delhi has approved the first-semester syllabus of the 72 four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP). The syllabus approved by DU Executive Council is based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, which was formulated based on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the official statement, the new curriculum will be implemented by Delhi University from the academic year 2022-23. The syllabus was put for approval in front of the Executive Council after the Academic Council approved it on August 3, 2022.

The 72 UG programmes in diversified disciplines include B.Sc (Honours) Biomedical Science, B.Sc (Honours) Microbiology, B.Sc (Honours) Instrumentation, BA (Honours) Applied Psychology, BA (Honours) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, Bachelor of Management Studies, among many more.

Apart from this, 24 value addition courses have also been accredited for the first semester of the FYUP. The ability enhancement course features an Environmental Science course and nearly 22 Indian language programs which will allow college students to decide on the language of their choice. The students will also be required to go for value addition course, which incorporates programs like Constitutional Values and Fundamental Duties, Indian knowledge system, Yoga and Philosophy and so on.

Internal assessment system in Distance learning programmes

According to PTI, DU has also announced plans to introduce an internal assessment system in distance learning programmes from the current academic session 2022-23. Till now, the system of internal assessment was only applicable to regular programmes and it did not apply to the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education.

DU UG Admission 2022: Application process likely to begin soon

he admission procedure for the undergraduate courses at Delhi University (DU) is expected to start sometime soon. As per media reports, Delhi University has advised students to make sure their documents and certificates are ready for DU Admissions before the end of this month. As of now, the varsity has not announced any final date and time for the commencement of the admission process. Earlier, announcements were made that this time the admissions would be delayed due to the CUET UG Examination being postponed. It is expected that DU admissions will be held next month. For more details, candidates can click on this link.