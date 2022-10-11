DU Extends UG Admission Registration Date Till Oct 12, First Seat Allocation List To Be Released On Oct 18

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi University on Monday extended the date for admission registration to undergraduate programmes till October 12 and announced that the first seat allocation list will be released on October 18.

In a notification, the university said there would be three rounds of seat allocations and thereafter a spot round will be conducted.

DU began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month. This year the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy -- Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Admission through CSAS is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences and seat allocation and admission.

The first and second phases of the admission, which were supposed to be concluded by Monday, have been extended by two days.

As many as 2,15,486 candidates registered themselves at the CSAS portal till Monday at 8 pm.

Before the announcement of the first seat allocation list, the university said it will release a 'Simulated List' on Friday through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission to a programme in a college.

"After the declaration of the 'Simulated List', two more days will also be provided to the candidates to reorder their preferences," the varsity said in a statement.

The university has also opened a correction window for candidates who have already completed phase I and phase II and wish to edit or modify certain fields.

The correction window too will be open till 04.59 pm Wednesday, said the varsity.

"This (the window) is a one-time facility for OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD and CW candidates who wish to re-upload their updated documents/certificates. Only the documents, certificates uploaded on the CSAS portal will be considered for the purpose of admission," the university said in a statement.

The candidates will not be allowed to edit or modify name, photograph, signature, gender, registered email id, mobile number and candidate's category.

The candidates who did not select sports supernumerary quota while applying in Phase I of the CSAS will not be allowed to do so at the correction stage, the statement said.

Informing about the schedule for phase III of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for admissions to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23, the varsity said the first allocation list will be declared on October 18, the second CSAS allocation list on October 30 and the third allocation list on November 10.

It also said the first spot allocation round for vacant seats will be announced on November 17.

On October 18, the first CSAS allocation list will be announced and the candidates will be given a three-day window from October 19 to October 21 to "accept" the allocated seat.

The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22.

For the first round of CSAS allocation and admission, the last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates will be October 24.

For the seats left vacant in the first round, the university will open the second round of CSAS allocation and admission.

On October 25, the university will display vacant seats. Then the students will be given a three-day window to re-order higher preferences from October 25 to 27. The second allocation list will be announced on October 30. The students will be given a two-day window from October 31 to November 1 to accept the allocated seat, the varsity said.

The college will verify and approve the online application from October 31 to November 2.

The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is November 3.

For the third round, the vacant list will be displayed on November 4. During the third round, the university will give a chance for mid-entry and a window to re-order higher preferences from November 5 to 7, as per the statement.

The third allocation list will be announced on November 10, the varsity said. The candidates will have to accept the allocated seat by November 13. The college will verify and approve the online applications from November 11 to November 14. The university will announce the first spot allocation round for vacant seats by November 17.

The university may announce more spot rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, the statement noted. PTI VA AQS

