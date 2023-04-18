DU Frames Guidelines For Organising Fests, Events In Colleges, NOC From Police Required

Delhi University has set new rules for organising fests and events on the DU college campus. In an event where outsiders are invited, a no objection certificate (NOC) has to be taken from the police. An advance meeting with all stakeholders including fire, police, electricity, college, and university security and event management company should take place. Entry gates and boundary walls should be assessed prior to the event. Low boundary walls should have wires to prevent unwanted outsiders from entering.

DU Fest and Events Guidelines

The new guidelines are framed following the incident at the cultural fest of Indraprastha College for Women on March 28 where outsiders came into the campus and molested the college girls. Moreover, multiple gates with working CCTVs and public announcement system gates are also mentioned in the guidelines. Colleges have also been asked to hire door frame metallic detectors from the police department, they add. The guidelines were framed in consultation with the Delhi Police.

"The responsibility for holding events will rest with college authorities and they should exercise due diligence while organising the programs," DU proctor Rajni Abbi said.

“There should be a careful assessment of the capacity of the venue in relation to the attendees expected. Information on the capacity of the various venues should be mapped and the total number of participants allowed should be in accordance with the available space. Keeping in mind the number of their own students, teachers, and staff members, present at the event, the number of outside registrations should be kept below the venue’s capacity,” the guidelines read.