DU Notifies Assessment Pattern Under New Structure, Students Protest

Delhi University on Friday modified the assessment pattern under the new undergraduate structure to emphasise continuous assessment and tutorials, even for the students in the first semester ending February 17.

The proposal in this regard was passed in the executive council, the highest decision-making body on Friday despite the dissent of EC members, asking how will be the assessment of the first semester students conducted "as there is hardly a fortnight left" for its conclusion.

The modification in the assessment has been objected to by several teachers and students, who have alleged that the new assessment pattern has changed the 30:70 ratio of the internal assessment and theory exam to 45:55.

Last month, the academic council passed the proposal, however, after several members raised concerns, a committee under the chairmanship of the Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani was constituted to further deliberate and decide on the matter.

According to an EC member, no changes were made to the proposal and it was presented as it is at the meeting.

The new assessment under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 has been planned by the National Education Policy (NEP) cell.

"In any course where one credit is attributed to 'tutorial', an objective assessment process has to be developed as a credit earned by a student in a course will eventually lead to its deposition in the Academic Bank of Credit of such student," the proposal said.

The activities listed for tutorials include literature review, book review, research-cum-presentation, group discussions, problem-solving exercises, innovative projects and scholastic work related to the application of conceptual understanding of the subject.

"The activities conducted shall be assessed through continuous assessment (30 marks) and internal assessment (10 marks) and shall lead to the award of a grade," the recommendations said.

For the continuous mode of assessment, the minimum attendance required is 66 per cent and if a student fails in a continuous mode of assessment, the student shall be required to take readmission in the course to clear the paper or course, the proposal mentioned.

Pointing out the dearth of time, EC member Seema Das said, "It is impossible to do the continuous assessment as only 15 days are left. We told you to not implement the assessment from the current semester." Another teacher and academic council member pointed out that the present proposal for the assessment pattern intends to make a major increase in the continuous evaluation and internal assessment by making it almost 43 per cent of the total marks for most of the papers "This is a major shift whereby the teacher who is taking the course is supposed to give a substantial portion of marks to be counted in the total marks. Proper student evaluation is an extremely important part of a university system in which both students and teachers have to be accountable," he said.

"The present proposal for the assessment pattern intends to make a major increase in the continuous evaluation and internal assessment which could become up to 70 marks out of a total of 160 making it almost 43 per cent of the total marks for most of the papers," he said.

"This is a major shift whereby the teacher who is taking the course is supposed to give a substantial portion of marks to be counted in the total marks," he added.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) activists along with the students of Delhi University gathered at 15 different colleges of DU and burned the document of the proposed assessment scheme, demanding its immediate rollback.

Hundreds of students staged demonstrations at Ramjas, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma, Ram Lal Anand College, Aurobindo, Hindu, Kirori Mal College and Shaheed Bhagat Singh among other colleges.

In a statement, AISA said, "While the Executive Council gave a green light to the proposed IA Scheme unanimously, students have declared everywhere that no whitewashing and dilution can resolve the horrendous attack that FYUP makes on our education." PTI VA RDT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)