DU Turns 100: Teaching In Mother Tongue Will Be A Game-changer, Says Vice President Naidu

On completion of its 100th year of existence, Delhi University observed a grand centenary celebration at its campus today, May 1, 2022. Dignitaries including Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, among others, participated to grace the university's centennial celebration event.

While inaugurating the event, Vice President Naidu called for taking higher education into the rural areas and making it more inclusive and equitable. This dimension of inclusiveness and equitable access to education for rural youth is critical because education plays a key role in human development, nation-building, and creating a prosperous and sustainable global future, the Vice President stressed. Vice President Naidu said, "NEP’s emphasis on imparting education in one’s mother tongue will prove to be a game-changer." While addressing the gathering, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that one day the varsity will offer solutions to global problems. "Delhi University will offer solutions to global problems, emerging as an incubator for the world, "said the education minister during the inaugural function.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurating the centenary celebrations of the University of Delhi on its 100th Foundation Day in New Delhi today. #DU pic.twitter.com/djwpOnbFX4 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 1, 2022

Hon'ble @VPSecretariat inaugurates the Centenary Celebration of @UnivofDelhi and calls for taking higher education to rural areas to make it more inclusive and equitable. Read here: https://t.co/K2uyZJH8F2 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 1, 2022

During the function, the Vice President of India also launched the Undergraduate Curricular Framework (Hindi and Sanskrit versions) and the University of Delhi: A Glimpse-a reservoir of the historical landmarks achieved by the varsity. The Vice President of India who is also the chancellor of the Delhi University addressed the gathering of teachers and students. He said, "With the transformative teaching and learning experience that the University provides, students must realize that they truly have the power to change the world." He further stated, "As the ancient Vedic saying goes, “Charaiveti, Charaiveti” or “Keep moving, Keep moving”. What we should avoid is stagnation, being satisfied with what has been achieved. We should constantly reflect on the changing world and reshape and rejuvenate our institutions."

Vice President recalls DU's role in Independence Movement

Recalling the Varisty's role in the independence of India, Vice President Naidu said, "Delhi University has had an important role in the country’s independence movement & many distinguished alumni who have graduated from this University have occupied very important positions in various fields & have contributed to the development of our country after independence."

Honoured to join Hon’ble @VPSecretariat at the inauguration of centenary celebrations of @UnivofDelhi.



DU VC Prof. Yogesh Singh, esteemed faculties, students, parents and distinguished dignitaries also joined the august ceremony. pic.twitter.com/zna3DdFWXK — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 1, 2022

Dharmendra Pradhan addresses the gathering at DU centenary celebration

"Delhi University will offer solutions to global problems emerging as an incubator of the world". - Hon’ble Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp, during the Inaugural Function of @UnivofDelhi's Centenary Celebration. pic.twitter.com/cKLwj7mzBw — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 1, 2022

"In its 100 years journey, DU has inspired and has also provided leadership to the country. I am confident that in the days ahead Delhi University will establish itself as an incubator of the world in offering solutions to global problems," said Pradhan. "I am confident that University of Delhi will play a leading role in churning out global citizens, establishing India as a knowledge-based society and in creating a benchmark model for emerging economies," he further stated.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the Education Minister wrote, "I am confident that the University of Delhi will play a leading role in churning out global citizens, establishing India as a knowledge-based society, and creating a benchmark model for emerging economies."



About Delhi University

The University of Delhi, informally known as Delhi University (DU), was founded in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence (IoE) by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It started with only three colleges, two faculties, and 750 students, and since then it has become India's largest institution of higher learning and among the largest in the world. Today, the university has 16 faculties and 86 departments distributed across its north and south campuses. It has 77 constituent colleges and five other institutes. Today, more than 6 lakh students are studying in different colleges affiliated with Delhi University. The Vice President of India serves as the university chancellor.

