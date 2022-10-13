DUET 2022: Advance Intimation Slip For Exam City Out; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
DUET 2022 Exam City Slip: The DUET 2022 advance intimation slip for exam city has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
All those candidates who are going to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test can check the exam city by visiting the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in. According to the schedule, the DUET examination will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022 in three shifts.
As per the official information, the first shift will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, the second shift will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third shift will be conducted from 5 pm to 7 pm. The Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted today, October 12, 2022. "Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the above-mentioned Examination,” read the notification. To download the Advance intimation slip for exam city, candidates are required to use their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) from the website.