DUET 2022: Advance Intimation Slip For Exam City Out; Here's Direct Link

DUET 2022 Exam City Slip: The DUET 2022 advance intimation slip for exam city has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

All those candidates who are going to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test can check the exam city by visiting the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in. According to the schedule, the DUET examination will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022 in three shifts.

As per the official information, the first shift will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, the second shift will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third shift will be conducted from 5 pm to 7 pm. The Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted today, October 12, 2022. "Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the above-mentioned Examination,” read the notification. To download the Advance intimation slip for exam city, candidates are required to use their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) from the website.

Here's how to check the DUET 2022 Advance intimation slip for exam city

Step 1: To check the advanced intimation slip, candidates are required to visit the official site of the NTA at nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the DUET 2022 Advance Intimation Slip link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open, and candidates will have to click on the link given.

Step 4: Candidates must then enter the information on the newly opened page.

Step 5: The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details and click on "Download."

Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the DUET 2022 Advanced Intimation Slip for Exam City - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative