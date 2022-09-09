DU's DDU College Faculty Gets Portion Of Salary Under 'paucity Of Funds'

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College has released only a part of the salary of its permanent teaching staff in July due to "paucity of funds", drawing a sharp reaction from the college's governing body.

According to the notice it issued, the assistant professors at the college have suffered a pay cut of Rs 30,000 while associate professors and professors have received 50,000 less in their net salaries.

DDU is among the 12 DU colleges fully funded by the Delhi government.

"This is for information of all permanent teaching staff that due to paucity of funds, Rs 30,000 has been retained from Net Salary of Assistant Professors and Rs 50,000 from Net Salary of Associate Professors/Professors for the month of July, 2022," the notice signed by officiating principal Hem Chand Jain read.

"The same will be released as and when the funds are available," it read.

Jain refused to comment on the matter when contacted by PTI.

The college said that it will as of now have a five-day week because the government is not releasing money to pay the electricity bills.

Meanwhile, the governing body chairman Sunil Kumar has written to Jain asking for an explanation, claiming that the required amount was released under ‘salary head’ by the department of higher education.

"When the required amount was released under salary head by the DHE, It is learnt that employees of college have been paid their salary for July after retaining Rs 50000/- of associate professor/professor and Rs 30000/- of assistant professor.

"Please clarify with whose permission you deduct this amount," Kumar wrote to Jain.

He asked Jain to use the Rs 25 crore amount "lying with banks" in the form of fixed deposits to distribute teachers' salaries. PTI VA VA VN VN

