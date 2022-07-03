Education Minister Pradhan Lauds PM Modi For Creating Jobs Through Agnipath Scheme

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently said that the BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) has adopted an economic resolution. While talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of governance, the committee lauded the Centre for making an effort to create jobs. He also lauded PM Modi for launching schemes like Agnipath, Gatishakti project among others in that regard.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "To further fulfil promises, connect the youth with more economic & job opportunities, ensure welfare of all and take forward PM @narendramodi’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, #BJPNECInTelangana has adopted a Sankalp on Economy & Garib Kalyan."

The minister dismissed the Opposition's allegations about a job crisis while responding to a question and said the last Union budget had made the highest-ever allocation for public spending and the government did the highest-ever capital spending during the Covid pandemic. He said that all of this is linked to job creation. If there was an acute crisis, then social harmony would have been hit, he said, asserting that the government has created jobs and taken care of the poor.

About Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year.

Soldiers would receive a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin within 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits (if recruited on a permanent basis).

After four years, up to 25% could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.