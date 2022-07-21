Education Minister Welcomes Australia's Assurance For Speedy Visas To Indian Students

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held discussions with his Australian counterpart, Jason Clare, via video conference on Thursday. During the interaction session, Pradhan congratulated his Australian counterpart on the assumption of his portfolio under the new Labour Party government and also called for the speedy resolution of visa issues for Indian students enrolled in universities in Australia.

Taking to a micro-blogging site, Pradhan wrote, "Had a wonderful discussion with my Australian counterpart, H.E. Mr. Jason Clare. congratulated him on the assumption of his portfolio under the new Labour Party government. He further said he welcomed Australia's assurance of speedy visas for Indian students.

Speedy resolution for student visa to Indians

"H.E. Clare assured speedy resolution of visa issues for Indian students enrolled in universities and educational institutions in Australia. I whole-heartedly welcomed this progressive step, "Pradhan tweeted. During the video conference, the two leaders spoke on multiple issues, but the development of skills, higher education, and the school education sector took center stage. The education ministers also discussed ways of imparting world-class skills. "We also spoke about deeper collaborations in the skills, higher education, and school education sectors, and imparting world-class skills that Australia is known for to the Indian workforce, creating a positive synergy for both countries," wrote Education Min Pradhan on Twitter.

During the meeting, Pradhan briefed his Australian counterpart on the Central Government's new National Education Policy 2020 and discussed the scope for internationalization in education through various modalities. On Twitter, Pradhan said, "I briefed H.E. Clare on the new National Education Policy 2020 and the expanded scope for internationalization in education through various modalities, as well as the enabling environment for institutions in the Gift City."

Image: Twitter/@dpradhanbjp/FB/@Jasonclare