Education Ministry To Hold Webinar On Budget Implementation, PM To Address Plenary Session

With the aim of facilitating the efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements across various key sectors, the centre is holding a series of webinars. The main moto of holding the same is brainstorming with experts from the public and private sectors and industry. The purpose is also to identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors. Education Ministry is also organizing a webinar on the education and skill sector on February 21, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Plenary Session

"The webinar will have sessions on different themes of relevance and will witness participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, skill development organizations, educationists, students and other experts," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Union Budget 2022: 60 lakh jobs, digital education, up-skilling training announced

The finance minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the union budget 2022 in the parliament. The finance minister announced that the next target of the union government is to create 60 lakh jobs. The production linked incentive (PLI) announced by the government in 14 sectors will generate around 60 lakh jobs, she said. PLI Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response. It has the potential to generate Rs 30 lakh crore in productions over the next five years, she added.

Union Budget 2022 for education sectors: Key highlights