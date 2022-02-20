Last Updated:

Education Ministry To Hold Webinar On Budget Implementation, PM To Address Plenary Session

Education Ministry will be organising a webinar on the implementation of Budget. PM Narendra Modi will address the Plenary Session of webinar.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Education Ministry

Image: Twitter


With the aim of facilitating the efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements across various key sectors, the centre is holding a series of webinars. The main moto of holding the same is brainstorming with experts from the public and private sectors and industry. The purpose is also to identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors. Education Ministry is also organizing a webinar on the education and skill sector on February 21, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra  Modi is scheduled to address the Plenary Session  

"The webinar will have sessions on different themes of relevance and will witness participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, skill development organizations, educationists, students and other experts," the Ministry of Education said in a statement. 

Union Budget 2022: 60 lakh jobs, digital education, up-skilling training announced

The finance minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the union budget 2022 in the parliament. The finance minister announced that the next target of the union government is to create 60 lakh jobs. The production linked incentive (PLI) announced by the government in 14 sectors will generate around 60 lakh jobs, she said. PLI Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response. It has the potential to generate Rs 30 lakh crore in productions over the next five years, she added.

Union Budget 2022 for education sectors: Key highlights 

  • States will be encouraged to revise syllabi of agriculture universities to meet the needs of natural zero budget and organic farming, modern-day agriculture, value addition, and management.
  • Skilling programs and partnerships with industry will be re-oriented to promote continuous skilling avenues, sustainability, and employability. The national skill qualification framework will be aligned with dynamic industry needs. 
  • Digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood the 'Desh-Stack' e-portal will be launched. This aims to empower citizens to skill, reskill or upskill through online training. It will also provide API-based trusted skill credentials, payment, and discovery to find relevant jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.
  • Startups will be promoted to facilitate 'Drone Shakti' through varied applications and for drones as a service in select ITIs in all states. The required courses for skilling will be started. 
