Education Ministry Warns Against Few Fake Websites Duping Aspirants, See List Here

Union Education Ministry on March 7, has issued a warning against the fake websites that are being created “in order to dupe innocent applicants”. The notice has been issued by the ministry through the official Twitter account. To be noted that there are many duplicate websites which have been created with names similar to one of Indian government schemes. Here is all you need to know about it.

“It has come to the notice of the @EduMinOfIndia that in order to dupe innocent applicants several websites have been created with a name similar to the schemes of this department,” the tweet reads.

List of fake websites

www.sarvashiksha.online samagra.shikshaabhiyan.co.in shikshaabhiyan.org.in

Official notification highlights

Clarification regarding fake websites reads, "These websites are offering employment opportunities to the aspiring candidates and misguiding the job aspirants through the layout of website, content and presentation in a manner similar to original website and asking for money from the respondents for the applications. While, these websites have come to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy, there may be more such other websites/social media accounts promising jobs and demanding money for recruitment process."

Notice further reads, "The General Public is, hereby, advised to avoid applying for job opportunities on such websites and to ensure themselves that the websites are authorised by visiting the official website of the concerned Department/personal inquiry/telephone call/e-mail to safeguard their own interest. Any person applying on these websites will be doing so at his own risk & cost and shall be responsible for the consequences thereof."

Education Ministry Recently Launched Bhasha Certifiate Selfie Campaign

Ministry of Education on February 25, launched a campaign ‘Bhasha Certificate Selfie to encourage cultural diversity and promote mulitlinguism and to foster the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Bhasha Certificate Selfie initiative aims to promote Bhasha Sangam mobile app, developed by Ministry of Education and MyGov India. Using the app, people can learn 100+ sentences of daily use in as many as 22 scheduled Indian languages. The initiative, under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat will aim to ensure that people acquire basic conversational skills in Indian languages. To achieve this, a target of 75 lakh people acquiring basic conversational skills has been set.