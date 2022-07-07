'Education Not Just About Degrees But To Create Resources To Take Nation Forward': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 27 asserted that the British system of education was never a part of the basic nature of India, nor will it ever be. Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Varanasi, PM Modi said that the education policy of the country should not just focus on empowering youth with degrees but should ensure that human resourses are prepared to take the country forward.

"We don't have to prepare youth just with degrees. It's necessary that our education policy also contributes to the nation while preparing human resources to take the country forward. This resolution has to be led by our teachers and educational institutions," PM Modi said, after inaugurating the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam.

The Prime Minister then went on to highlight that a new world is being created through the contribution of private payers in various sectors like space which were previously completely under government control. He also appreciated the participation of women in various sectors that had previously seen a lack of female participation saying that the daughters of India are setting an example of talent.

Highlighting the need for a change in the overall education system, PM Modi said, "There was a slight change in the education policy after independence, but there was a huge change left out. The British system was never and cannot be a part of the basic nature of India."

'We are creating world-class institutes': PM Modi

Highlighting how India is on its way to becoming a global hub for education, PM Modi said, “The education system and the youth have the responsibility of fulfilling the dreams of Amrit Mahotsav." He added that the National Education Policy was not just another document, but a roadmap that guides our education system.

“We are creating world-class institutes that will help in creating opportunities for the youth," the Prime Minister asserted.

Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam kicks off in Varanasi

Organized by the Ministry of Education in association with the University Grants Commission and Banaras Hindu University, the 3-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam will see the participation of over 300 Vice-Chancellors and Directors from public and private universities, educationists, policymakers, as also industry representatives to deliberate on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 that aims to mordernise and amend the country's education system to create a more skilled workforce.

The Summit will provide a platform for leading Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to discuss, deliberate and share insights on strategies, success stories and best practices in implementing the National Education Policy, 2020.

The Ministry of Education, along with UGC and AICTE, has brought in several policy initiatives like Academic Bank of Credit, Multiple Entry-Exit, Multi disciplinarity and Flexibility in higher education, regulations aimed at boosting online and open distance learning, revising the National Curriculum Framework to make it more in sync with global standards, promoting multi linguality and Indian Knowledge Systems and making both a part of educational curriculum, mainstreaming skill education and promoting lifelong learning, to name a few.

Many universities have already onboarded the reform train, but there are still many who are yet to adopt and adapt to the changes. As the higher education ecosystem in the country spans states and private entities, extensive consultations are required to take the policy implementation further. This process of consultation has been going on at the regional and national levels.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a seminar of Chief Secretaries in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh last month where states shared their insights on the topic. The Varanasi Shiksha Samagam is next in the series of consultations for the same.