"Every language is India's national language," said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, adding that the same is acknowledged under the National Education Policy (NEP). He was speaking at the Republic Bharat Summit in New Delhi.

Delivering a keynote address at the 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan', Pradhan said one of the most notable aspects of NEP is that education will be made available to all citizens in their regional languages. "The ability of critical thinking increases when you attain education in your mother tongue. There are various developed countries in the world that have adapted their regional language as a means to do business. This is because there is no language barrier in education," Pradhan noted.

Maintaining that every language is of equal importance in the country, he said, "No language is small or big. India's national language is Tamil, Punjabi, Odiya, Marathi, Hindi, and every other language. That is the basis of the NEP. Indian languages will be connected and rooted in our education policy."

Dharmendra Pradhan further said that at least 520 million children in India are between the age group of 3-23, and it is the government's responsibility to ensure that each one of them is given a chance at education.

"Today we aim to make India a leader in the knowledge-based economy. This can only be achieved when the 520 million are educated. Every human being is born with capability. It is the responsibility of the government and society to provide the 520 million children with an opportunity. The same is envisioned in NEP," he said.

5G roll out by December end: Pradhan

The Minister also praised the fast-paced technological advancements in the country. He informed that 5G services will be rolled out indigenously in India by the end of this year. "This means, Indian scientists, Indian technocrats, innovators, and Indian companies will roll out an indigenous, cost-effective 5G technology by December 2022. Six lakh villages will be connected with optical fiber by 2023," he said.

"No other country provides COVID-19 vaccine certificates digitally within seconds as India has done, through its Cowin platform. During the pandemic, we gave direct benefit transfers to our citizens. While a country like America provided physical checks to families, we transferred the amount directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries," said Pradhan.