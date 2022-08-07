Exhibition On Sufferings Of Partition To Be Organised In All Edu Institutes, Says UGC

In a bid to portray the "sufferings of partition", exhibitions have been organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts. It will be displayed in all universities, colleges, and other public places between August 10 and August 14, 2022. This has ben announced by University Grant Commission, UGC.

UGC exhibition on sufferings of partition: Highlights

The centre is also gearing up to hold an exhibition depicting "horrors of the Partition" at key public places such as railway stations, airports, and malls between August 10 and August 14, 2022. The Railway Ministry has received a letter from the Ministry of Culture for holding exhibitions on station premises. Apart from the railway station, similar exhibitions will be organised at key public areas, including banks, post offices, airports, shopping malls, and petrol pumps, among other places. The main objective of these exhibitions is to highlight the "tragedy of the partition," reported news agency PTI. Meanwhile, the ministry has also asked to make a strong security arrangement for the exhibition.

Partition Horror Remembrance Day

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, declared August 14 to be observed as Partition Horror Remembrance Day. "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering, and pain of millions of people who were the sufferers of Partition. It is to remind the country of the largest human population displacement in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people," Culture Ministry secretary Govind Mohan wrote in a letter to Railway Board Chairman and CEO V K Tripathi. "Your ministry has a vast outreach through various railway stations across the country. Therefore, it has been decided that you may ask the railway stations to display this exhibition in 700 places," he added.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, the ministry advised, "it should be ensured that the exhibition is showcased with the sobriety and solemnness that it deserves. It should be especially ensured that the sentiments of any section of society are not allowed to be hurt."

Image: PTI/ANI/ Representative

With Inputs from PTI