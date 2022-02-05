Fact Check: Has NMC Issued New Guidelines For NExT Subject And Marks Distribution?

NExT Exam Syllabus: The National Medical Commission has released a notification that busted the fake news being spread over social media. NMC has warned candidates against a fake public notice being circulated regarding a change in syllabus and marks distribution in National Exit Exam Test (NExT). The fake notice being circulated is of February 3 states that the NMC has issued new guidelines for NExT according to which subjects and marks distribution will change. Therefore, candidates will have to follow a new structure.

"As per the new guidelines of NMC the subjects and marks distribution regarding NExT will be now change and candidates have to follow the new structure," the fake notice reads.

Terming the notice as 'fake', the NMC in a statement said, "It is informed to all that below attached document is fake and is not issued by EMRB (NMC). All concerned may kindly take notice of this."

All 19 subjects in new Medical Council of India (MCI) curriculum will be included in the exit test syllabus for MBBS. Subject-wise marks distribution will be drastically different than what it was in NEET-PG exam or MCI Screening exam (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination). The clinical subjects will carry disproportionately more marks than pre-& para-clinical subjects, the fake notice claimed.

"There will be a total of 240 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in NExT. About the marking scheme, it said that for each correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer," notice reads.

NEET PG 2022: MCC announces revised date, exams now to be conducted on May 21

Union Health Ministry has released the announcement details for NEET PG 2022 exam date. As per Medical Counselling Committee, the exam will be conducted on May 21, 2022. It should be noted that earlier the exam was scheduled to begin from March 12, which was postponed by Union Health Ministry on February 4, 2022. Health Ministry earlier said that the exam has been postponed by 6-8 weeks. Ministry took this decision citing representations received from doctors regarding the request to delay the medical entrance test since it was clashing with the counselling date. The exact date has been announced by MCC in the second half.