Fact Check: Will Odisha Schools, Colleges Reopen On February 10? Clarification Issued

Odisha colleges reopening: The Odisha Higher Education Department has released a notification warning the students about a fake notice that is circulating on social media claiming that schools, colleges, and educational institutes in the state will reopen on February 10, 2022. The state education department has made it clear that the government has not taken any such decision yet and notice circulating on social media platforms is fake.

DHE warns students about a fake letter claiming Odisha colleges reopening from Feb 10, 2022

"A fake letter is circulating on social media purportedly conveying the decision of the Higher Education Department to reopen colleges and universities on February 10th, 2022. It is hereby clarified that no such decision has been taken by the state government, "DHE Odisha tweeted.

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the colleges and universities were closed by the Odisha government on January 10, 2022. The order will remain in effect till February 10, 2022, and nursing institutions, colleges, and medical colleges were allowed to function under COVID-related restrictions. The college authorities, universities, and technical education institutions were asked to conduct online classes under COVID protocols. Whereas, all hostels in such academic institutions were instructed to remain closed and the students were advised to avoid staying in the hostels. The state government asked schools and colleges to continue offline examinations under strict COVID guidelines.

Schools reopening in other states

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu, Pune, Haryana, and Rajasthan will reopen for offline classes on February 1. The state government has issued a slew of guidelines for the safety of the students, teachers, and non-teaching staff attending the schools and colleges. Meanwhile, states including West Bengal, Bihar, and Karnataka are looking forward to lifting COVID-related restrictions and reopening schools and colleges.