FCI Recruitment: Registration For 5043 Non-Executive Posts Begins Today; Check Details

FCI Recruitment 2022 Registration: The online application process for the Assistant Grade 3 posts has started at the Food Corporation of India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts till October 5, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5043 posts will be filled in five zones: the west zone, south zone, north zone, east zone, and northeast zone.

Vacancy Details

North Zone – 2388

AG-III (Technical) – 611

AG-III (General) – 463

AG-III (Accounts) – 142

AG-III (Depot) – 1063

JE (EME) – 8

JE (Civil) – 22

AG-II (Hindi) – 36

Steno Grade-II – 43

South Zone – 989 Posts

AG-III (Technical) – 257

AG-III (General) – 155

AG-III (Accounts) – 107

AG-III (Depot) – 435

JE (Civil) – 5

AG-II (Hindi) – 22

Steno Grade-II – 8

East Zone – 768 Posts

AG-III (Technical) – 194

AG-III (General) – 185

AG-III (Accounts) – 72

AG-III (Depot) – 283

JE (Civil) – 7

JE (EME) – 2

AG-II (Hindi) – 17

Steno Grade-II – 8

West Zone – 713

AG-III (Technical) – 194

AG-III (General) – 296

AG-III (Accounts) – 45

AG-III (Depot) – 258

JE (Civil) – 5

JE (EME) – 2

AG-II (Hindi) – 6

Steno Grade-II – 9

NE Zone – 185

AG-III (Technical) – 48

AG-III (General) – 53

AG-III (Accounts) – 40

AG-III (Depot) – 15

JE (Civil) – 9

JE (EME) – 3

AG-II (Hindi) – 12

Steno Grade-II – 5

FCI Recruitment 2022: Salary

JE – Rs 34000-103400

Steno Grade 2 – Rs 30500-88100

AG Grade 3 – Rs 28200- 79200

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise different stages, such as Phase-I and Phase-II exams. Further, the candidates would be required to qualify for the skill test. A candidate can apply only for any one of the following postcodes: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H (within the zone).

Application fees

Application fees are non-refundable. Payment of fees online: The candidates applying for the post (anyone within the zone) are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 500 (excluding bank charges but including GST).

FCI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply Food Corporation of India Recruitment

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the FCI website (https://www.fci.gov.in)

Step 2: Then, click on the link that says, "Apply Online."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Finally, upload the files.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future needs.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)