FCI Recruitment: Registration For 5043 Non-Executive Posts Begins Today; Check Details

FCI Recruitment 2022 Registration: The online application process for the Assistant Grade 3 posts has started at the Food Corporation of India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts till October 5, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5043 posts will be filled in five zones: the west zone, south zone, north zone, east zone, and northeast zone.

Vacancy Details

North Zone – 2388

  • AG-III (Technical) – 611
  • AG-III (General) – 463
  • AG-III (Accounts) – 142
  • AG-III (Depot) – 1063
  • JE (EME) – 8
  • JE (Civil) – 22
  • AG-II (Hindi) – 36
  • Steno Grade-II – 43

South Zone – 989 Posts

  • AG-III (Technical) – 257
  • AG-III (General) – 155
  • AG-III (Accounts) – 107
  • AG-III (Depot) – 435
  • JE (Civil) – 5
  • AG-II (Hindi) – 22
  • Steno Grade-II – 8

East Zone – 768 Posts

  • AG-III (Technical) – 194
  • AG-III (General) – 185
  • AG-III (Accounts) – 72
  • AG-III (Depot) – 283
  • JE (Civil) – 7
  • JE (EME) – 2
  • AG-II (Hindi) – 17
  • Steno Grade-II – 8

West Zone – 713

  • AG-III (Technical) – 194
  • AG-III (General) – 296
  • AG-III (Accounts) – 45
  • AG-III (Depot) – 258
  • JE (Civil) – 5
  • JE (EME) – 2
  • AG-II (Hindi) – 6
  • Steno Grade-II – 9
  • NE Zone – 185
  • AG-III (Technical) – 48
  • AG-III (General) – 53
  • AG-III (Accounts) – 40
  • AG-III (Depot) – 15
  • JE (Civil) – 9
  • JE (EME) – 3
  • AG-II (Hindi) – 12
  • Steno Grade-II – 5

FCI Recruitment 2022: Salary

  • JE – Rs 34000-103400
  • Steno Grade 2 – Rs 30500-88100
  • AG Grade 3 – Rs 28200- 79200

Selection Process

  • The selection procedure will comprise different stages, such as Phase-I and Phase-II exams. Further, the candidates would be required to qualify for the skill test. A candidate can apply only for any one of the following postcodes: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H (within the zone).

Application fees

  • Application fees are non-refundable. Payment of fees online: The candidates applying for the post (anyone within the zone) are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 500 (excluding bank charges but including GST).

FCI Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply Food Corporation of India Recruitment

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the FCI website (https://www.fci.gov.in) 
  • Step 2: Then, click on the link that says, "Apply Online."
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.
  • Step 4: Finally, upload the files.
  • Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future needs.

