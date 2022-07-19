Fixed Time For Approval Of Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill Cannot Be Prescribed, Says MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that no exact time can be announced for approval of the Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill as the consultation procedure in such cases takes more time. This was announced by the Home Ministry on Tuesday in response to a clarification sought from the Tamil Nadu Government on a Bill that seeks to remove the mandatory National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission of students to medical colleges in the State.

In a written reply to S Venkatesan, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra, said the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021’, reserved by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, for consideration and assent of the President of India, was received by the Ministry on May 2. "As per practice, bills reserved by the Hon’ble Governors of States for consideration and assent by the Hon’ble President of India are processed in this Ministry in consultation with the nodal Central Ministries/Departments. "

The Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that the consultation process with nodal central ministries and departments concerned with the Bill was initiated and no fixed time can be prescribed. "The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of AYUSH furnished their "comments" on the Bill, which have been shared with the Government of Tamil Nadu on 21.06.2022 and 27.06.2022 respectively for their comments and clarifications," it added.

What is Anti-NEET Bill?

Every year, the National Testing Agency holds the National Entrance Eligibility Test for the selection of candidates for MBBS and BDS programmes in medical and dental colleges across the country. But the "Anti-NEET Bill" introduced by the TN government wants students of Tamil Nadu to be exempted from the examination. The Chief Minister MK Stalin-led state government has suggested that students be selected for admission to medical colleges based on their Class 12 marks.

The Bill seeking to become law was passed in the TN Assembly in September 2021 and was returned by the Governor two times. Notably, the bill was formed on the recommendation of the high-level committee created by CM Stalin. The TN government wants to introduce this bill because they believe that NEET Exemption Bill will ensure social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated against admission to medical colleges.

(Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representative)