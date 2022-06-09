Focus On Research, Internationalisation To Pave Way For More Indian Varsities In Global Rankings: MoE

Thrust on research, innovation and entrepreneurship and focus on inclusivity, multiculturalism, and internationalisation as envisioned in new National Education Policy (NEP) will pave the way for a place of pride for more Indian universities in the global rankings, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. Minister Pradhan also congratulated 41 Indian universities which have featured in the coveted QS World University Rankings.

In a series of tweets, he said, "41 Indian universities have featured in the QS World University Rankings 2023. My compliments to all the universities. Congratulate @iiscbangalore, @iitbombay and @iitdelhi for their academic excellence and for consistently being among the global league of top 200".

"Thrust on research, innovation and entrepreneurship, focus on inclusivity, multiculturalism and internationalisation as envisioned in NEP 2020 will pave the way for a place of pride for more Indian universities in the global rankings," Pradhan added.

A total of 41 Indian universities have featured in the ranking of which 12 have improved, 12 remained stable, 10 declined while seven universities are new entries.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is the fastest rising South Asian university among the QS World University Rankings top 200 varsities, having gained 31 places while four IITs have also figured in the category attaining a higher rank compared to the previous edition.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), London based global higher education analyst, on Thursday released the 19th edition of the world's most consulted international university ranking. The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, which has bagged the 172nd position, is India's second best institution, rising five places while IIT Delhi has risen eleven places to bag 174th rank.

Prominent universities like the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Jamia Hamdard and Jamia Millia Islamia have slipped in the ranking. Among universities outside Delhi which have seen decline in their rankings are University of Hyderabad (from 651-700 to 751-800), Jadavpur University (from 651-700 to 701-750) and IIT-Bhubaneswar (from 701-750 to 801-1000).