Former PSA VijayRaghavan To Chair Ashoka University's Science Advisory Council

Former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Professor K VijayRaghavan will chair the scientific advisory council that is being set up at Ashoka University. The council is aimed at making the institution a centre of quality research and further enhancing the quality of the R&D activities in India, to solve the most pressing global problems. The council will advise the Vice Chancellor to deepen research, teaching and training the Natural Sciences, Computer Science and Mathematics.

Professor K Vijay Raghavan, who will be heading the Council, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to take on this role at Ashoka University, which has been making significant strides into various areas of cutting-edge research, aimed at solving some of the most important scientific issues of our time. The Council will play a very important role in guiding Ashoka University’s research and development agenda as it enters the next phase of its evolution as a world-class interdisciplinary institution.”

Council to partner with other research institutions

In order to enhance the research potential and raise resources to add to the capacity, the council also plans to collaborate with other research institutions. Moreover, the members of the council will help the VC curate innovative post-graduate programmes that can have a positive societal impact and also nurture the field experts.

Professor Malabika Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor at Ashoka University, said “We are delighted to announce the setting up of our own Science Advisory Council that will play a strategic role in taking our ambitious Sciences programme to the next level, strengthening international interdisciplinary collaborations and pursuing important areas of scientific inquiry.”

Workshops on specialised subjects

The Ashoka University will also set up a workshop centre and conduct meetings to make the university a meeting point for the best academics in India and abroad. The academics will carry out experimental and lecture workshops in diverse specialised subjects and disciplines, which will be attended by students and researchers from India and abroad, particularly from those institutions where the research eco-systems require further strengthening.

Moreover, the university will also organise the 'Summer Genius' programme for students, alongside other initiatives, with hopes to further spread science-related excellence in India.