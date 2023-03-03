Free Coaching Platform 'SATHEE' For Competitive And Other Exams To Be Launched By Edu Min

The education minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan will launch free interactive coaching for students preparing for various competitive and entrance exams on March 6. The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed that the education minister will launch a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform for the students to bridge a gap for the students who can't afford costly exam coaching.

Free coaching for JEE, NEET and other exams

The platform has been named SATHEE which stands for 'Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams'. It is an initiative by the education ministry in association with IIT Kanpur. The topics will be taught by the faculty members of IITs and IISc. Moreover, the students will get online study material in English, Hindi and other regional languages for exams like JEE and NEET.

SATHEE Platform

"SATHEE (Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams) is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, in association with IIT Kanpur, which will give students a self-paced interactive learning and assessment platform to prepare for competitive and other exams. This platform aims to bridge the gap for the students in society who can't afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching. SATHEE is scheduled to be launched on 6th March 2023 at 10.45 A.M. by the Hon'ble Minister of Education. SATHEE aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members," UGC chairman, Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

NTA ABHYAS APP

In the year 2020, the education ministry launched a National Test Abhyas (NTA) that provides free mock tests to JEE and NEET aspirants. The initiative was taken by the ministry during the COVID lockdown as the students were unable to go to their coaching classes. The app helped the students to prepare for their exams at their home. Students could attempt the mock tests anytime during the day as per their convenience. Within 3 days of its launch, the app was downloaded by over two lakhs JEE and NEET aspirants of India and over 80,000 students had taken the mock tests. The number of downloads rose to 10 lakhs after one month of its launch, the education ministry informed.