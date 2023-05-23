Ishita Kishore, a Delhi University graduate, secured All India Rank 1 in the civil services examination. The first four positions were held by women candidates - Ishita followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared on Tuesday.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Ishita, who failed to clear prelims twice in her previous attempts, said, "I'm on top of the world. I had never imagined Rank 1. I am very much happy. Everyone supported me in the journey and they are also happy."

'Every USPC stage needs a different strategy'

When asked about her civil services examination journey, the 26-year-old said, "To clear every stage, it needs hard work and different strategies. Prelims need analytical skills and for mains, you should have a habit of writing. For the interview, you need conversation skills. I worked on everything."

Kishore, who has worked with the multi-national firm Ernst and Young, qualified for the examination with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject in her third attempt. She has graduated in Economics (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

"If you study and don't clear prelims then it feels bad. It happened two times. But I asked myself, if I can do this and if I'm willing to work on my mistakes. I identified my mistakes and worked on them. Failures are part of life. One needs to accept this. Even success should not be made big. One should learn to deal with failures. Failures are part of everyone's life but how we overcome those challenges defines us," Ishita said.

"My graduation was in economics but I still chose political science because I felt this was the subject where I could really express myself and I had a keen interest. I had a keen interest so it was not difficult for me," she added.

'Studying 40-45 hours a week is enough'

The UPSC AIR 1 said that she used to study for eight hours every day and even used to take rightful breaks. "I used to study for eight hours every day. If we study 40-45 hours a week that is enough. You should also take a rightful break. Meet your friends. Stay connected with your family and cousins," she said.

Ishita Kishore said that going to Shri Ram College of Commerce gave her an opportunity to see how the corporate sector works. "I worked for Ernst and Young. It was a good job. I learned a lot of things. After that, I thought about my next step and choose civil services as it will give me a wider platform, more responsibility and I will be able to put my skills to better use," she said.

When asked about her inspiration, the civil services topper said that she is surrounded by inspiring people. "My grandfather back in the 1950-60s went to the London School of Economics. He was an orphan himself. I grew up hearing his story and learned that challenges are not big and overcoming them is important."

She also said that there was no magic mantra for success. "I was on a hunt to find my mistakes and improve them. There was a hunger to improve and be on top and (used to say myself) it is possible to be AIR 1."

Ishita also informed that she was an active sportsperson and played football at the national level. "I have learned Madhubani painting from my mother," she told Republic.