Future Of IB Curriculum Students In India: How It Is Different From CBSE?

In a world that’s changing every day, the IB way of education is the ideal way to prepare young learners for the uncertain future. IB stands for International Baccalaureate. Every school authorized to offer IB programmes is known as an IB World School. The International Baccalaureate, formerly known as the International Baccalaureate Organization, is a nonprofit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and founded in 1968. The focus on the attributes of the learner, the approach towards learning & developing new skills and the conceptual understanding to harness the innate curiosity of the learners is what makes IB education exceptional. Children of today are the youth and adults of tomorrow. Their growth is parallel to the growth of our country which is reflected in the quality of education they receive, their skills, values and the respect they have for themselves and others.

In a conversation with Republic World, Ritu Dubey, Head of School, Manav Rachna Internation Schools, IB Sector 14 Faridabad, we discussed many aspects of the IB curriculum.

How are IB schools different from CBSE?

The driving force of IB is to create a worldwide community of schools, educators and students with a shared mission to empower young people with the values, knowledge and skills to create a better and more peaceful world. This is the International Baccalaureate (IB).

IB programmes are designed to provide an education, which enables young learners to work around the complexities in the surrounding environment and equips them with the skills and dispositions that are needed for taking responsible action for a sustainable future. IB Education crosses cultural, geographical and disciplinary boundaries. The students learn to think critically and form a meaningful relationship with the process of learning that serves them throughout their lives.

The IB educational philosophy aims and aspires to enable all learners to develop international mindedness and understand the interconnectedness, and the responsibility that comes along with the awareness of a shared humanity. The teaching is customized to the student's learning styles and emphasis is laid on bringing out the 10 attributes of a learner i.e. Inquirer, Knowledgeable, Principled, Communicator, Caring, Reflective, Risk-takers, Balanced, Open-minded, Reflective.

The IB curriculum could be best explained by drawing the analogy with a pyramid where the base is formed of facts, coming under an overarching level of concepts and skills at the summit of the pyramid. At the heart of the IB curriculum is the learner who will continuously develop and embody the 10 attributes of the IB Learner profile as he grows up and evolves into a young adult.

Is it affordable and easily accessible in schools?

The rapid economic growth in the past 2 decades has stimulated a high demand for international education among the country’s growing middle class and as a result, many schools have opened the doors for international education around the country.

However, access is still majorly limited to metro cities like New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai, with about 210 IB World Schools, out of which 156 teach the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

To enhance the accessibility and affordability of IB Education, on August 10, 2021, The Delhi Board of Secondary Education (DBSE) in an initiative of Arvind Kejriwal’s Educational reforms in Delhi, signed an MoU with the International Baccalaureate in 30 government schools to implement IB programmes at Delhi. Going forward we can surely expect more schools to embrace this curriculum.

What are the reasons behind implementing IB curriculum?

IB education explores four foundational and interrelated elements that are central to all IB programmes.

1. International-mindedness

2. The IB learner profile

3. A broad, balanced, conceptual and connected curriculum

4. Approaches to teaching and learning

IB programmes are known to facilitate students with a broad and balanced range of learning experiences and academic knowledge. The focus is on promoting concept-based learning, creating frameworks within which students can acquire knowledge and, organizing ideas relevant across different subject areas.

The four programmes are all underpinned by a shared focus on international-mindedness and developing the attributes of the IB learner profile. Yet each programme also has its own identity and developmentally appropriate elements. IB programmes can be implemented independently or in combination. The programmes aim at developing students who are lifelong learners and who are able to not only make sense of but to make a positive impact on, our complex and interconnected world. These aspirations are summed up in the IB’s ambitious mission.

How does it change our Education system?

IB curriculum is a broad, balanced, conceptual and connected curriculum that offers a broad and balanced range of academic and learning experiences. It promotes conceptual learning, creates frameworks within which knowledge can be acquired, and focuses on the powerful organization of ideas that are relevant across subject areas - all of which help to integrate learning and add coherence to the curriculum. The programmes emphasize the importance of making connections, exploring the relationships between academic disciplines, and learning about the world in ways that reach beyond the scope of individual subjects.