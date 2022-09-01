G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting: Edu Minister Attends Meeting, Check Highlights Here

G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan attended the fourth Group of 20 (G20) education working group (EdWG) meeting and education ministers’ meeting. The meeting will took place in Bali. The event was held between August 31 and September 1, 2022.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today tweeted, “ Glad to meet HE @victorv_godoy, Minister of Education, Brazil ahead of the G20 4th EdWG and Education Ministers’Meeting. We had fruitful discussions on deepening our bilateral engagements in education, entrepreneurship, research and innovation.” Education Minister said, "With G20 Education Ministers in Bali. 4th Education Working Group Meeting is important to reaffirm role of education in building a more equitable, inclusive&sustainable future for all through education, promoting lifelong learning&recovering stronger together."

G20 meeting: Highlights

In the G20 meeting, the education minister highlighted India's best practices for building a more resilient, inclusive, egalitarian, and sustainable future through education. The education minister also held bilateral talks with G20 counterparts. He mentioned the key issues chosen by India for the next G20 EdWG meeting, which will be held under India's leadership.