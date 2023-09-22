G20 University Connect: PM Modi To Interact With Students, VCs, Faculty On September 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with vice chancellors, principals, faculty members and students of the universities and colleges on September 26 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi to celebrate the success achieved in the G20 University Connect Programme. The programme was led by the Research and lnformation System for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi and was supported by the G20 Secretariat.

G20 University Connect Programme

The programme will begin at 3 pm on Tuesday. At the event, key members of the G20 Team of India would brief on the G20 outcomes. In view of the above, University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) of the National Capital Region (NCR) to participate in the event by nominating 30-40 students and two faculty members to attend the programme. The Head of the Institution is also invited to join the event. A Faculty Coordinator may also be nominated for smooth coordination and their details along with e-mail and mobile number may be shared at dgoffice@ris.org.in. Faculty Coordinators and students have to register online by visiting the RIS website- https://www.viablesoft.org.in/risinvitationexp23VD/onlineregistration.aspx