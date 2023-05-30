Gandhi In Semester IV, Savarkar In V: DU Moves Electives Around To Stem Controversy

Delhi University has decided to revise its decision to shift its elective paper on Mahatma Gandhi to the seventh semester and has decided to offer it in the fourth semester. The change happened after a paper on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was introduced in the fifth semester. Initially, the elective on Gandhi was moved to the seventh semester. However, after concerns being raised over that fact that those pursuing three-year degree courses will miss out on the Gandhi elective, it has been moved to the fourth semester. The changes pertain to the Bachelor of Arts (BA) political science course offered at the central university.

Following the rollback, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, "I have alerted the concerned department to shift the Mahatma Gandhi chapter to Semester 4 which is before Veer Savarkar."

A motion in this regard was passed at the Academic Council meeting on Friday.

Earlier, Alok Pandey, one of the members of the Academic Council, said prior to the meeting: " "Earlier, a paper on Gandhi was there in semester V and in semester VI a paper on Ambedkar. Now, they have introduced a paper on Savarkar. We have no problem with the introduction of Savarkar but they have done it at the cost of Gandhi. They have moved the paper on Gandhi from semester V to VII."

Pandey, who was also a part of the standing committee where the proposal was discussed, said he wanted the paper on Gandhi to be offered in semester V, Savarkar in semester VI and Ambedkar in semester VII, according to chronology.

Rajesh Jha, a former member of the Delhi University Executive Council, said students should be exposed to Gandhi in initial semesters to help develop critical thinking. "Gandhian ideas are inclusive and reflect the collective consciousness of our freedom struggle. His philosophy stands for good politics as well as good individuals. Teaching Gandhi before Savarkar will help students understand the latter's thought in a broader, more balanced perspective."