GATE 2022 Answer Key To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Other Important Dates Here

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) is scheduled to release the GATE exam answer key on Monday, February 21, 2022. Once released, it will be uploaded on GATE official website. The answer keys which will be released on Monday will be provisional in nature. Therefore candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key by raising objections. The objection raising window will be activated on February 22 and will be activated till February 25, 2022. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be prepared. Final answer key then helps in the preparation of results.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination concluded on Sunday, February 13, for all the papers. The provisional answer key will give candidates a rough idea about the marks they will be scoring. Once released, candidates can check GATE 2022 answer key on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in by following these steps.

GATE 2022 exam: Check Important Dates Here

Online application process was started on September 2, 2021

Last date for rectification of applications found defective in scrutiny November 18, 2021

Candidate's response available on the Application Portal February 15, 2022

Answer keys available on the Application Portal February 21, 2022

Challenges by candidates on answer keys with Payment of ₹ 500 for each question from February 22 to Feb 25, 2022

Announcement of the results in the online application portal March 17, 2022

Scorecard available for download from Application Portal on March 21, 2022

GATE 2022 Answer Key: Here is how to download