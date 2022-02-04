GATE 2022 Exam Commences Tomorrow; Check New Guidelines For Students

GATE 2022 Exam: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE 2022 Exam, will commence tomorrow, February 5, 2022. The admit card for the examination has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur, and they have also issued a slew of guidelines for the attendees. All the details related to the examination are available on the official website and candidates can check them on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 Exam will be conducted over four days – February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts on all dates – the morning slot will start from 9 am and end at 12 noon and the afternoon slot will start from 2:30 pm and end at 5:30 pm. Students have been strictly asked to follow all COVID-19 related protocols. As per the notification, all those candidates who have tested positive for COVID are not allowed to participate in the examination, and there are separate guidelines for asymptomatic patients as well.

GATE 2022 Exam: Check out the following important guidelines

Aspirants have been advised to reach the examination centre at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Aspirants are required to strictly carry the GATE 2022 Admit Card to the examination, otherwise, they will not be allowed to write the paper. The admit card must be printed on an A4-sized sheet.

A candidate who has tested positive for COVID-19 must not leave the home or hospital.

GATE aspirants are not allowed to carry any tables, charts, or electronic devices to the exam hall.

During the exam, a virtual calculator will be provided to candidates for necessary purposes.

Candidates will also be given scribble pads for calculations and rough work. However, at the end of the paper, it must be returned to the invigilator.

Image: PTI/ Representative