GATE 2023: Free Portal Launched For Preparation, Here's How To Access It

Indian Institute of Technology Madras, National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning, NPTEL, and Amadeus Labs togrther have launched the NPTEL GATE preparation portal. All the candidates who will be taking the GATE exam can access the portal. To check the portal candidates can go to this website gate.nptel.ac.in. This has been launched for 10 lakh aspirants to aim to support them for their exam as mentioned in the press release. To be noted that the preparation portal is freely accessible and any candidates. As per the press release, the NPTEL is a joint initiative of the IITs and IISc which provided free online certification courses for students.

“In the NPTEL course discussion forums many learners would ask whether the course content would be enough to clear GATE exam. The learners would request to solve GATE related problems or provide some assistance in preparing for GATE. We then came up with this idea of creating a comprehensive one stop platform, covering everything from concepts to tricks for cracking the GATE exam. We recently launched live mentoring sessions as well, enabling active learning for GATE aspirants.” said Dr. Ramkrishna Pasumarthy, NPTEL Coordinator, IIT Madras in the press release.

Check Important Dates Here

Opening date of online application is August 30, 2022

The closing date of regular registration is September 30, 2022

End of extended period (with Late Fee) will be on October 7, 2022

GATE admit cards will be released on January 3, 2023

Exams will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 & Feb 12, 2023

Candidate’s response will be made available on application portal on Feb 15, 2023

Answer keys will be available on the application portal until Feb 21, 2023.

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023

GATE 2023 result will be out on March 16, 2023

Score Card will be uploaded on official website on March 22, 2023

GATE 2023 Registration: Here's how to fill application form