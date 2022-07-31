Give Admission To Children From Disadvantaged Sections In Pvt Schools: NCPCR To Kerala

Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked Kerala government to implement the provision of the Right to Education Act of providing admission to children from disadvantaged or economically weaker sections in private schools.

In a letter to Kerala chief secretary on Friday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said non-implementation of any provision given under the RTE Act, 2009, by authorities not only amounts to violation of the Act but also fundamental rights of children given by the Constitution of India.

"The provision of providing admission to children from disadvantaged and/or economically weaker sections in private schools as per section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act, 2009 is yet to be implemented in your State," he said in the letter.

Section 12 (1) (c) of the ACT mandated reservation of a minimum of 25 per cent of the seats at the entry level class for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools.

The NCPCR has sought a response from the state government within 30 days. Speaking to PTI, he said it has been 12 years since RTE was enforced but Kerala has not yet implemented the provision of providing admission to children from disadvantaged or economically weaker sections in private schools.