Greater Noida To Become Education Hub, Yogi Govt Announces Vacant Plots Sale Scheme

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a new scheme for the sale of vacant plots in order to develop Greater Noida as an educational hub. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has invited applications for 5 categories of plots in Sector 17-A and 22-E.

Under this process which started from September 28, the premium for plots has been fixed between Rs 111 to Rs 174 crore, while the processing fee has been fixed at Rs 5500 plus based on GST rates.

With this, the government aims to develop Greater Noida as an educational hub along with establishing Uttar Pradesh as a one trillion-dollar economy and growth engine of the country.

Investors will benefit from world class facilities

It is noteworthy that due to its proximity to Jewar Airport, International Film City, Yamuna Expressway and Buddha Circuit, better connectivity and the first world class project of its kind in India in the form of Pod Transit System, Greater Noida will offer great facilities to investors who want to set up universities and educational institutions here by acquiring the plots. Interested applicants can apply for plots in this project until October 27, 2023, and for more information, they can visit the official website of YEIDA.

Per square meter rate ranges from Rs 9,141 to Rs 12,158

The information shared on the YEIDA website provides details about the vacant plots in the University Plots Project, including the plot area, sector, per square meter rate of allotment, and total premium.

The rate allotment per square meter for plotting number 11 of 1.21 lakh square meter in Sector 17-A of Greater Noida has been fixed at Rs 9141. The total premium on this has been fixed at Rs 111.27 crore, which is the lowest. At the same time, the total premium amount of 2 plots of 2.05 lakh square meters has been fixed at Rs 174.38 crore per plot. Similarly, the total premium amount for 2 plots of 1.05 lakh square meter has been fixed at Rs 128.13 crore per plot.

YEIDA joins hands with Bank of Baroda

YEIDA has joined hands with the Bank of Baroda for this project and they will be participating as a banking partner in the project to handle the application and banking operations.

It is noteworthy that whether it is an auction of industrial plots or determination through the draw, there is least scope for human interference. In this way, applicants are being successfully determined through this system in all Industrial Development Authorities including YEIDA.