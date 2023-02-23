Gujarat Bill Proposing Rs 1 Crore Fine, 10 Yrs Jail To Curb Exam Paper Leaks Passed

The Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2023 that provides for a Rs 1 crore fine and up to 10 years imprisonment to prevent paper leaks in public examinations has been passed in Gujarat Assembly with a full majority. An examinee convicted under the provisions of this Act shall be barred from any public examination for a period of two years.

Those indulging in leaking question papers of government recruitment examinations can face a maximum punishment of 10 years and a fine not less than Rs 1 crore. Any person found guilty of wrongdoing shall be liable to face imprisonment of up to three years.

What does Gujarat's new bill seek to do?

Anyone who indulges in leaking recruitment examination question papers — regardless of whether they are an authorised person charged with administering the test—shall be penalised by imprisonment for a term of not less than five years nor more than ten years.

Anybody who conspires, commits, or attempts to commit malpractice by tampering with the question paper—regardless of whether they are an authorised person charged with administering the test—shall be penalised by imprisonment for a term of not less than five years but not exceeding ten years. Also, the provision for a fine ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs.1 crore has been kept.

According to the Act, if any student is found guilty, they will be disqualified from taking any public exams for the next two years. The Act also has a provision to seize and confiscate the property of the accused.

A series of paper leak incidents in Gujarat

In January, the Gujarat government has to cancel the Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment examinations owing to a paper leak. The accused was identified as Hyderabad-based Jeet Naik, who was in charge of printing the question paper. A total of 15 accused have been arrested by the Gujarat ATS so far.

Based on a tip-off, a suspect was detained by Gujarat Police and a copy of the exam question paper was recovered early morning on January 29, the date of the exam. Following this, the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) decided to postpone the exam.