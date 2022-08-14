Last Updated:

Gujarat: Class 12 Student Debarred For A Year For Sticking Rs 500 Note In Answer Sheet

Gujarat Board class 12 student has been debarred for a year. The candidate attached Rs 500 note to the answer sheet aiming to pass the exam.

Gujarat

Gujarat Board class 12 student allegedly attempted to bribe the examiner. He placed a Rs. 500 note inside his answer sheet. The student has been identified and has been disqualified from taking the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) exams for a year. An official said that the boy is one of 22 students in the Class 12 Science stream who were disciplined, including being prohibited from taking the exam for a year, for a variety of reasons, including copying or using red pen to write anything on the answer sheet.

“In a bid to clear the examination, a student of the science stream, who appeared by the board exam in April, stuck a Rs 500 note inside the answer sheet of the Chemistry paper with glue. Someone must have told him that such tricks might work to pass the exam,” the board official said, as per PTI.

The examiner informed the board about this so that further action can be taken. He discovered it while revising the paper. According to the official, the test committee of the board withheld the student's grades after hearing his story and prohibited him from taking exams for the following year.

“As a punishment, he has to now appear for the board exam in March next year. Although students who fail two papers are allowed to appear in a supplementary exam in July, this student was not allowed to sit for that exam as a punishment,” the examiner said.

