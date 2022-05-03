Gujarat Govt Announces Mass Promotion For Classes 1 To 8 Students Regardless Of Marks

Considering the effects of COVID-19 on education, Gujarat Government has announced that all students from Classes 1 to 8 will be mass promoted. It clearly means that the students will be promoted irrespective of the marks they have obtained. An announcement was made by State education minister Jitu Vaghani on Monday, May 3, 2022. He cited learning situation caused by the pandemic as a reason for this move. The Gujarat education minister made the announcement on his official Twitter handle. “Important decision of the state education department to give class promotion to students of Std. 1 to 8 regardless of their marks or grades due to Corona's condition,” he tweeted. It to be noted that it is not the first time that Gujarat government is taking any such step related to Gujarat mass promotion. Last year too, Gujarat schools followed this pattern.

The notification released highlights that the decision has been made by the government in the interest of a large number of students. However, the board conducted the exam in offline modebut decided to promote all the students in Classes 1 to 8 irrespective of the marks and percentages they have got.

“All students will be given class promotion irrespective of marks, grades or percentage. As the second semester (annual) examination has been completed as per the routine in primary schools, the effect of the result of the examination will not have to be applied on the class promotion of the students,” the notice further added.

As per a previous notice issued by the government, students were to be promoted on the basis of the marks received during the annual exams, however, this decision has now been postponed and students of Classes 1 to 8 will be mass promoted.

COVID cases in Gujarat

Gujarat tally of positive cases has crossed 12.2 lakh. On Monday, the recovery count increased by 10 during the day and reached 12,13,284, leaving the state with an active caseload of 113, he added. A government release said 96,497 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, which took the total number of doses administered in the state so far to 10.78 crore. The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free, a local official said.