Gujarat Govt Launches 'new Drone Policy', Expects To Create 25K Jobs

Gujarat New Drone policy: In a bid to promote the usage of advanced technology to carry out tasks in an efficient and time-saving way, the Gujarat government has come up with a "new drone policy". With this, the state aims to increase the utilisation of drones for commercial usage by different government departments and private bodies. Notably, the said policy will not only allow the usage of drones for the delivery of services to beneficiaries, but it will also create 25,000 employment opportunities and attract investments.

At a function in the state capital of Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the plan where he stated that the aim of the new Drone Promotion and Usage Policy is to create a vibrant drone ecosystem, including manufacturing and innovation, by promoting the use of a drone for service delivery and make public services "more effective, popular, efficient, and faster with the use of advanced technology

New Drone Policy to create 25,000 jobs: Gujarat Govt

According to the government's press release, 25,000 direct and indirect jobs will be generated through the new drone plan. Also, it is expected that the said policy will bring new investors into the market who will contribute to the development, operation, and maintenance of the drone service ecosystem in the state. For the implementation of the policy, an empowered monitoring committee of eight senior secretaries will be formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

Eligibility to operate drones

As per the official information, to operate drones, pilots, co-pilots, users, and manufacturers will be required to fulfill the registration procedure on the "Sky Platform." Post registration, they will get an identification number and a demarcation area to operate drones from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Implementation of the policy

Once the policy is implemented, drones will be used by different departments of the state government to carry out tasks such as monitoring vehicle emissions, delivering products to the customers, or keeping track of wildlife including lions in Gujarat forests among others. The major focus of the government is to use technology to move ahead of challenges and to perform tasks efficiently in less time. However, the government departments and private bodies would need to be informed in advance about their targets and the cases where they would be using the flying machine.

Image: ANI/Unsplash