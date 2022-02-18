Gujarat Schools, Colleges To Go Fully Offline, Goa Schools To Reopen On Feb 21

School reopening: Gujarat Government on February 17 announced that they will be discontinuing the online system of education. They said that the plan of switching back to offline mode will be implemented from February 21, 2022. This was announced after a COVID review was conducted in the state by CM Bhupendra Patel. To be noted that the Gujarat schools have already been reopened and till now students were provided with the option to attend online and offline classes. It was decided to ease the process of reopening for the students. However, after considering the decline in cases, CM Patel conducted a review meeting and decided to halt online teaching from Feb 21, 2022.

State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani informed this through a twwet. He tweeted, “The State Government has taken an important decision to start all the schools and colleges under the Education Department completely offline from Monday, February 21, 2022.”

Goa schools reopening update

The Goa government has announced that it will reopen schools from Std I to XII from February 21, 2022. The information was shared by Director of Education Bhushan Sawaikar. To be noted that schools which had only partially reopened late last year following a drop in cases for students of the higher classes were shut due to COVID situation.

“As Covid-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from Std 1 to Std XII from February 21 by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines enclosed,” the order reads.

Schools in Kashmir Valley to reopen on Feb 21

“From 21st of the current month, 9th class onwards schools are reopening and later a call will be taken by the administration on lower classes keeping in view of the COVID numbers. One of the main reasons that paved the way for the reopening of schools and higher educational institutions was the success rate of the vaccination drive launched by the J&K government,” said former Principal of JVC, SKIMS Dr (Prof) Riyaz Untoo.