Gujarat Schools To Resume Offline Classes From Feb 7 Witnessing Decline In COVID Cases

Schools reopening update: Monitoring the decline in COVID cases, the Gujarat government has decided to reopen schools for offline classes. It has been decided that Gujarat schools will be reopened for Classes 1 to 9 from February 7, 2022. This will be applicable to all the government, private, and grant-in-aid schools. However, students must know that the online classes will also continue. Therefore, they will be provided with an option of choosing between online and offline education.

To be noted that offline classes had been suspended for these classes after witnessing the surge in COVID cases in December 2021. Offline classes will be run in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government earlier, the circular said. Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said in a tweet that the decision was taken after the issue was discussed with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and at the state's core committee amid declining new coronavirus cases.

CMશ્રી @Bhupendrapbjpજી સાથે પરામર્શ અને કોર ગ્રુપમા ચર્ચા કર્યા બાદ કોરોનાના કેસો રાજ્યમાં ઓછા થતા વિદ્યાર્થીના અભ્યાસમા મુશ્કેલી ન થાય તે હેતુથી સોમવાર તા. ૭/૨/૨૨થી જૂની SOP (કોરોનાની ગાઈડલાઇન) પ્રમાણે ધોરણ ૧ થી ૯નુ ઓનલાઇન-ઓફલાઇન શિક્ષણકાર્ય વાલીઓની સંમતિ સાથે શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) February 5, 2022

Delhi schools and colleges to reopen from February 7

Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA has released Delhi schools and colleges reopening guidelines. The guidelines and SOPs have been released on February 4, 2022. The authority approved the reopening of educational institutions in Delhi only after consultations with the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The guidelines will come into effect from February 7, 2022. As far as Colleges and Universities go, it is highly likely for most institutes to release their own set of SOPs as well. Few institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia have welcomed the decision of DDMA on the resumption of offline classes.

Odisha school, colleges to resume offline classes from February 7 as COVID cases decline

Monitoring the decline in COVID-19 cases, Odisha government has decided to reopen schools and colleges. All the schools and colleges will be reopened from February 7, 2022. An announcement about Odisha school reopening was made by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra at a press conference on Thursday, February 3, 2022. To be noted that physical classes will only begin for students from Class 8 to 12, colleges, universities and other technical educational institutions. Talking about reopening schools for students from KG to 7, Chief Secretary announced that it will be reopened from February 14, 2022.