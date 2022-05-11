GUJCET 2022: Final Answer Key Released, Here's How To Download

GUJCET Answer Key 2022: The final answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Candidates can find the final answer key on the official GSEB website—gseb.org. The GUJCET provisional answer key was released by GSEB in the last week of April, and students were also given an open opportunity to raise objections and challenge the provisional answer keys.

The Board has finally released the final answer key based on the corrections made in the provisional answer key. As per the reports, GSEB will also be releasing the results of the HSC (class 12) science stream board examinations 2022 on Thursday, May 12. The results will not be published on the official website, and only schools will be able to check them. Students will have to get their scorecards from their respective schools.

GUJCET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download GUJCET 2022 answer key

Step 1: To check the GUJCET 2022 final answer key, visit the official GSEB website (gseb.org).

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link for the ‘Board website’ option.

Step 3: Then, in the ‘news highlights' box, click on the link for "GUJCET-2022 Final Answer Key."

Step 4: The answer key will open in a new PDF.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

About GUJCET

Every year, GUJCET is conducted for the admission of eligible candidates to undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions in Gujarat. This year's entrance examination was held on April 18, 2022, in an offline mode. It is recommended that candidates visit the official website of GSEB for more details and fresh updates.

