Gurugram university students attack youth during cultural festival

Gurugram, Apr 11 (PTI) A group of students of a private university here assaulted a youth who had entered the campus to watch a cultural event, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident happened on April 9, and an FIR was registered against some students at Sohna City police station the next day, they said.

Police said they are investigating the matter and have sought CCTV footage from the university.

According to a complaint filed by Vanshaj Jindal, a resident of ward 15 of Sohna, he had gone with his friend Harsh Grover to watch a cultural programme at the university on April 9.

While he was watching the programme, Manoj, a resident of Saanp ki Nangli village and Vicky Khatana, a resident of Damdama village came to him and "they asked how I got in the university".

"They then started abusing and took me outside the pizza outlet in the university campus, where 15 to 20 of their friends joined them and started thrashing me. One of them smashed a glass bottle on my head. I raised an alarm. The accused fled after threatening to kill me," Vanshaj has alleged in his complaint.

He said he was rushed to a hospital after the attack.

Inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO of Sohna City police station said they are investigating the matter. PTI COR TIR TIR

