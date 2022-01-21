Last Updated:

Gurukool Academy & California University Collaborate To Launch Python & Research Tutorial

Gurukool Academy and California University have collaborated to launch PyaR tutorial. The tutorial and schedule details can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Gurukool

Image: Shutterstock


GuruKool Academy together with University of California, Santa Cruz has launched a tutorial named PyaR (Python and Research). It is being led by leading astronomers across the world. The main aim of the tutorial is to empower the population of tomorrow with adequate tools for programming. The programming workshop is set in the context of astronomical research and introduces candidates to the world of Python. The tutorial does not focus on making students learn python, it rather focuses on making students understand how Python plays a role in astronomical research. 

The official release reads, “Through the lens of astronomy and space science, this learning path could ignite a passion to persistently learn, discover, and create so that you too can one day help us all understand a little more about some of the unanswered questions related to the origin of the universe.”

Check space research module details here

Through these modules, candidates will-

  • Learn core programming concepts and apply them to the actual stellar evolution problem  
  • Learn about structure of a scientific journal article  Learn basic astrophysics concepts: e.g., stellar evolution, H-R diagrams/color-magnitude diagrams, spectra, Doppler shift, galaxies: disk dynamics, formation, evolution, and mergers  
  • Gain knowledge about some important mathematical and statistical concepts  
  • Seek explanations from people who are involved in this research 

Check tutorial schedule here

  • There will be two separate sessions on January 22 and January 29, 2022 from 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST.
  • Students will not be charged with course fee for attending this program.
  • Registration steps here: In order to enroll the tutorial, candidates will have to get themselves registered by clicking here
  • The details related to course can be checked here

Earlier last year, the government announced a policy to boost private participation in space activities, providing an opportunity for private companies in space-based services. This offers up a plethora of new opportunities for students, entrepreneurs, and private companies. Astronomy and space science provides the foundation for predictions that aid us in agriculture, weather, communications, military, defense, banking, monitoring, and surveillance, among other fields.

READ | Cluster University postpones exams scheduled to be conducted from Jan 17 amid COVID
READ | Delhi's Skill University holds prelims for National Environment Youth Parliament 2022
READ | Osmania University to Kashmir University; Check the list of colleges that postponed exam
READ | Kashmir University postpones all examinations amid surge in COVID-19 cases
READ | Top university system in US adds caste to its non-discriminatory policy, here's all you need to know
Tags: Gurukool, California University, Space research
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND