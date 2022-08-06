Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: 'Universities To Widely Participate In Campaign', Says UGC

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Central government has initiated 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign'. The campaign is gaining popularity all over India. Higher education regulator University Grants Commission has informed the universities and their affiliated institutions to participate in the campaign. To be noted that the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign is being celebrated under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th Independence day.

UGC in the notice mentioned that the National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine-made, cotton/polyester/wool/silk khadi bunting. It asked Universities to disseminate these instructions and to make sure that the students, teachers, and other members follow them.

Releasing the set of instructions, UGC mentioned, "All the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and their affiliated colleges/institutions are requested to widely disseminate the above information among their faculty members, students, staff and stakeholders while celebrating the forthcoming Independence Day and there after"

The official notification of UGC stated, "As you are aware, 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 glorious years of progressive Independent India. Under the aegis of AKAM, a campaign 'Har Ghar Trianga' has been launched to encourage the citizens to host the National Flag of India in their homes. The display/hoisting/use of the Indian National Flag is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2oo2, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971."

PM Modi changes his Twitter profile picture to 'Tiranga'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his profile picture on Twitter to 'Tiranga' under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement (scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 15) to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. Earlier, the Prime Minister urged citizens of the country to use ‘Tiranga’ as their profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.