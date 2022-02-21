Haryana Board Exams For Classes 5 And 8 Won't Be Held This Year, Says Haryana Govt

Haryana Board Exams: In a major development, the Haryana government has now decided not to conduct the class 5 and 8 board exams for this academic session. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the board examinations will be conducted in the next academic session for Class 5 and 8. "For the time being, the examinations of both the CBSE and Haryana Board have been postponed. From next session, board exams will be held for classes 5 and 8, "CM said.

Haryana Alert | Chief Minister Sh @mlkhattar today announced that there will be no board exams for class 5th & 8th this year. The examinations of both CBSE & Haryana Board have been postponed for time being. From next session, board exams will be conducted for 5th & 8th classes. — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) February 21, 2022

This decision comes amid the ongoing protests against the state government's idea. Several schools, parents, and even students in some parts of the states have been protesting against the Haryana government's proposal to hold board exams for classes 5 and 8 in April 2022. The protest was mainly held by parents of Class 5 and Class 8 students studying in 12 schools across Gurugram affiliated with CBSE, CISCE, and IB Boards. It is to mention here that the Haryana government earlier, in an Extra Gazette notification, introduced a clause on board examinations for students of Classes 5 and 8 in the state. A notification was released by the Haryana government on January 18, saying that students in Class 8 will have to undertake an introduced board exam to be promoted to Class 9.

However, this year, the Haryana government has withdrawn the decision to hold the Class 8 Board Exam, but state authorities have planned to conduct the Haryana Board Class 5 exam and Haryana Board Class 8 exam next year. On the other hand, the protesting parents argued that after 650 days of school closures, it will be very difficult for students to appear for physical examinations and for children who are already struggling to cover the missed schedule. According to parents, the new board exams will put additional pressure on students and the state government should take this Prospal back.

