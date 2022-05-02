Haryana Govt Revises Timings Of Govt & Private Schools From May 4 Due To Intense Heatwave

In view of the heatwave caused by the extremely hot temperature, the Haryana government has changed the timing of schools. As per the latest announcement made by the Harayana Directorate of School Education, from now onwards, all the schools across the state will function from 7 am to 12 pm. The rule will be applicable for Classes 1 to 12. The new timings will be applicable from May 4, 2022, onwards.

According to the notice issued by the state government, this decision has been taken to protect the health of the students. The decision will be strictly applied to all private schools also.

Haryana revises school timings across the state

Taking to a microblogging site, the State Education Minister of Haryana wrote, "In view of the scorching heat, in view of the health of the children, the timings of all government and private schools from class 1 to 12 have been changed from 7 am to 12 noon," he tweeted.

भीष्ण गर्मी को देखते हुए बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य के मद्देनजर कक्षा 1 से 12वीं तक सभी सरकारी व निजी स्कूलों का समय सुबह 7 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक कर दिया गया है ।। pic.twitter.com/xE9pux6ODo — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) May 2, 2022

"Due to the intense heatwave conditions prevalent throughout the state of Haryana, it has been decided that the timings of all schools, government and private, have been changed to 7 AM to 12 Noon for all classes (1 to 12), with effect from May 4, 2022," stated the official notice. This came after teachers approached the education department of Haryana asking for a revision in the timing for Haryana schools, as students were falling sick frequently due to the ongoing heatwave.

Other states revise school timings

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also revised the school timings for students in view of the increasing temperature. All primary schools will function from 7 am to 11 am, whereas middle, high, and senior secondary classes will begin at 7 am and continue till 12.30 pm. The schools will remain closed between May 14 and June 30, but online classes will be conducted between May 16 and May 31, 2022. On April 27, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the state education minister to announce the onset of summer vacation in schools and colleges from May 2, 2022.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative