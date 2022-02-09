Haryana Schools To Reopen For Class 1 To 9 From Feb 10, Govt Offices Re-open From Today

Haryana schools reopening: In view of the declining cases of COVID-19, the education minister of Haryana, Kanwar Pal, announced that the schools for Classes 1 to 9 will re-open across the state from February 10, 2022. While speaking to media persons, Kanwar Pal said, "The COVID-19 situation now is under control and orders have been issued to open the schools. It will be optional for students to physically visit the school to attend classes, or they can also attend their classes through an online mode. All arrangements have been made for both offline and online classes."

"The examination will be held offline only, and the students should be completely prepared for the same. There is no question of any opposition or argument to this, "he added. Schools, colleges, and educational institutes were closed in December last year due to a surge in COVID cases. Earlier, the schools were allowed to open on February 1 for the students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 for doubt-clearing sessions.

Haryana schools, govt offices to reopen from today

Meanwhile, the state governments have also announced that government offices will resume working from February 9 and that all employees can return to the office in view of the decline in COVID cases. With effect from February 9, 2022, "now in view of the decline in the number of COVID cases and positivity rate, it has been decided by the government that all the employees/officers working in any exemption should attend office on a regular basis with effect from February 9, 2022," read the notice issued by the state government.

COVID situation in Harayana

Haryana reported a total of 1303 fresh infection cases in the last 24 hours including 94 cases of the Omicron variant. While the total number of active cases under home isolation is 9347. The death toll in Haryana has reached 10433.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock