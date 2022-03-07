Haryana Teachers Recruitment 2022: State Schools Short Of 38,000 Teachers, Check Details

Haryana Teachers Recruitment 2022: Currently there are over 38,000 vacancies of teaching staff and 2,000 vacancies of non-teaching in government schools of Haryana. This information was released by the Haryana education and parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Saturday, March 5, 2022. It was told in the parliament in response to the question by independent MLA Balraj Kundu during the question hour.

Haryana Teachers Vacancy: Check recruitment details

Amongst the 38,476 teaching posts vacancies, 15,265 are for postgraduate teachers,18,236 are for trained graduate teachers (TGTs), 1,046 headmasters/mistresses, and 3,929 posts of junior basic teachers (JBTs).

Amongst the non teaching vacancies of 2,000 posts, 663 are for chowkidars, 579 for malis and 732 posts of sanitary workers.

Independent MLA Kundu had sought the details of vacancies in government schools and the plan of action by the Haryana government. “ For the past many years, we had been hearing about claims of improvements in the education system. But it seems we are the worst of the states. We are not able to give even basic education in Haryana,’’ MLA Kundu said.

Haryana government and private schools: Overview

There are around 25,000 schools in Haryana. Out of them 14,491 are government and 10,460 are private schools. There are 2159 government run senior secondary, 137 Sanskriti Senior Model Schools, 1037 High School, 2416 Middle school, 7252 ;primary schools, 1420 Sanskriti Primary Schools, 36 Aroho Schools and 22 Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools.

Haryana Board releases schedule for class 10, 12

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has recently released the datesheets for class 10 as well as class 12 board exams 2022. Students who will be taking the exam can check the timetable now. It has been uploaded on the official website of Haryana Board bseh.org.in and highlights of the same can be checked here.

Haryana Board exam schedule: Check important dates here