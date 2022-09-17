Haryana TET 2022 Exam Schedule Out; Here's Direct Link To Apply Till September 27

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 on November 12 and 13. The application process for the same will commence today, September 17, and the students can fill out the application form and submit it by September 27, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test by visiting haryanatet.in. In case candidates want to make any changes to the application form, they can do so by visiting the official website from September 28 to September 30, 2022. Also, candidates can download the admit card by visiting the HTET official website, haryanatet.in, on November 2.

HTET 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, candidates need to visit the official website at haryanatet.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on Registration/Login.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to upload the documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

For Primary Teacher (PRT): The applicants should have passed Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks or appearing in final year of 2 years diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with NCTE regulations, 2007.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Graduate degree in the concerned subject and BEd from recognised university.

For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Post graduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks from a recognised university and BEd from recognised university.

About Exam

The examination will be conducted offline mode

The duration of the examination will be 15 minutes

