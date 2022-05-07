Last Updated:

Has NEET PG 2022 Postponed To July 9? Here's All You Need To Know

NEET PG 2022: A fake circular is being circulated on social media which reads that the exam has been postponed to July 9, 2022. Check official exam date here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NEET

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


CLAIM:

NEET PG 2022 postponed to July 9

CLAIMED BY:

A fake circular

RATING:

False

TRUTH - O - METER


NEET PG postponement news: News is being circulated on social media which claims that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 has been postponed. The circular reads that the exam has been postponed to July 9, 2022. However, the aspirants should know the information being shared is not true and is fake. Press Information Bureau has issued a fake news alert and said that the exam date has not been changed. It will be conducted as scheduled on May 21, 2022. 

PIB tweet reads, "A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. #PIBFactCheck The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only."

NBEMS issuesd a caution regarding spoofed notices in the name of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The notice read, “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name NBEMS." The authority further reiterated that the testing agency publishes various notices pertaining to its activities on its official website- https://natboard.edu.in only. 

NEET PG 2022: Doctors urge PM Modi to postpone NEET PG exam

Medical aspirants started campaigning on Twitter to postpone the medical entrance exam scheduled on May 21. Several aspirants tweeted using the hashtag #PostponeNEETPG_ModiJi. They were urging PM Modi to defer NEET PG 2022, citing ineligibility of 5,000 interns to write the exam and delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling process.

READ | NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Stray vacancy final result out, here's how to check

MCC releases important notice

In an important notice released by the Medical Counselling Committee, it has informed the candidates regarding the refund of the security deposit of NEET PG Counselling 2022. Students can find the official notice by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. According to the notice, students will get their refund of the security deposit only after the completion of all-around counselling. MCC has directed the candidates to keep their card/bank account active till the refund process is over.

READ | NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window to close today: See how to make changes in form
READ | TN Governor sends anti-NEET bill to Centre for Presidential assent: CM Stalin
READ | NEET PG 2022: Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking postponement of exam
READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases notice on refund of security deposit; Check details
Tags: NEET, NBE, National Eligibility
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND