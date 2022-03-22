HBSE Releases Class 10, 12 & HOS Hall Tickets; Follow These Steps To Download

HBSE admit card 2022: Haryana Board of School Education has released the hall tickets for both class 10 as well as class 12 board exams. Along with this hall tickets for Haryana Open School have also been released. Class 10, 12 Students who got themselves registered to appear for Haryana Board Secondary and Senior Secondary Exams can get their admit cards now. They have both the options of either getting it from schools or downloading it themselves.

Admit cards have been uploaded on the official website – bseh.org.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To be noted that HBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022 has been released for both private as well as regular candidates. The HOS admit cards have been released for both fresh and re-appear candidates. Both the exam hall tickets are for the March exams. Check important dates here

Hayana Board exams: Check important dates here

Haryana Board exams for class 10 will begin from March 31 and will continue till April 20, 2022. HBSE 10th admit card has been released.

For class 12, these papers will be conducted between March 30 and April 27, 2022. HBSE 12th admit card has also been released.

Here is how to download HBSE 10th 12th, HOS admit cards 2022

For downloading the Haryana Board exam admit cards, go to the official website – bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on any of the links that read, 'Download HOS admit card for March 2022 exam,' or 'Download Regular Secondary / Sr. Secondary admit card for exam – March 2022.'

Feed in the required login details and click on view admit cards

The Haryana Board admit cards will be displayed on your screens

Go through the details mentioned on it download it and take its print out so as to carry it to the exam hall

To be noted that it is mandatory to carry printout of hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exams. For more details, candidates can go to the official website bseh.org.in.