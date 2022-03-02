HD Kumaraswamy Slams Prahlad Joshi For His '90% Indian Students Fail In NEET' Remark

Amid the evacuation operation of Indian students trapped in Ukraine, politics in India has heated up. Ex-Karnataka's Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Centre on Wednesday over the NEET exams, calling it a death knell for students and parents. Kumaraswamy said, "The National Eligibility and Entrance Test is shattering dreams of the middle class and the poor of studying medical education" because today NEET has "become a death sentence for parents and students," he added.

These remarks by Kumaraswamy came after a 21-year-old Indian student, Naveen SG, who was in the fourth year of the MBBS course, died in a Russian-led explosion in Ukraine on Tuesday. In light of the tragic deaths of the Indian student, he stated that "Naveen's death is a reflection of the NEET's shameless face, which is causing injustice to talented but economically vulnerable rural students under the guise of qualification."

NEET-National Eligibility and Entrance Test, is shattering dreams of middle class and the poor of studying medical education. NEET has become a Death Statue for the parents and students. Higher education is being reserved just for the haves while denying for the have-nots. 1/11 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 2, 2022

Tragic death of Navin, a medical student who was killed in a shell attack in Ukarine is a reflection of the NEET's shameless face which is causing injustice to talented but economically vulnerable rural students in the guise of qualification. 2/11 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 2, 2022

Kumaraswamy lashes out at Centre over Naveen's death in war-hit Ukraine

In a series of tweets, the former Karnataka CM blamed the central government and said, "Navin secured 96% in SSLC and 97% in PUC. Even then, he was denied a medical seat in India, which is considered the "Kashi of Global Education." He further stressed, "After being denied a medical seat in India, Navin went to Ukraine to realise his dream of becoming a medical doctor. The youngster's death has made India, which is longing to become a "Vishwa Guru," question its "self-conscience." Who is responsible for this? "

Kumaraswamy slams Prahlad Joshi over his '90% Indian student fail in NEET' remark

I am surprised by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's comments that nearly 90% students who get medical education abroad fail in Entrance test in India. He has also said that this is not the time to discuss and to compare cost of medical education in India and abroad. 7/11 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Joshi, while speaking to a media person, said, "that around 90% of Indian students who study medicine abroad fail to clear medical examinations in India." In reply to Joshi's remarks, the JDS leader said, "I am surprised by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's comments." He further said, "This is not the time to discuss and compare the cost of medical education in India and abroad." He further went on to say, "Navin's death has questioned the very intention of NEET. The medical education system that aims to help the rich by sucking the blood of the poor is a disgrace to the country. "

Second Indian student dies in war-torn Ukriane

On Wednesday a 22-year-old student from Punjab's Barnala district who had suffered an Ischemic stroke and was undergoing treatment for about a month died in the war-hit Ukraine. Chandan Jindal's family has requested the government to bring back his mortal remains.