Heatwaves Prompt Uttar Pradesh To Break For Summer Vacation From May 20

Uttar Pradesh has announced that the summer break from students will begin on May 20. The decision was taken at a time when the state is experiencing scorching heat conditions. The summer vacation for educational institutions affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh board will last till June 15, secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board announced. The board has directed that all affiliated and accredited schools in Noida, Lucknow, and other UP cities and towns comply with the notification.

Several parts of India have had to break for summer vacations early this year on account of heatwaves.

Summer breaks start early

Before Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra has begun summer holidays for students on April 21, 2023. The decision was made in light of the heatwaves in India's financial capital. With the exception of Vidarbha, schools throughout Maharashtra will open on June 15, 2023. The decision also stated that schools in Vidarbha will reopen for students on June 30.

Odisha too decided to shut schools early this year, with the summer breaking starting on April 21. Meghalaya in the northeast also shut schools from April 21 for a week on account of the heat.

A really hot April for Asia

According to research undertaken by a group of climate scientists, human-caused climate change caused April's record-breaking heatwave in Bangladesh, India, Laos, and Thailand at least 30 times more likely. According to the research World Weather Attribution, the region's high sensitivity, defined as a heatwave hotspot, worsened the heatwave's effects.

Asia saw an extreme heatwave in April, with temperatures hitting 42 degrees Celsius. Heatwaves have become more common, longer lasting, and hotter as a result of climate change.

In the past, India experienced such severe heatwaves around once every century. But today they may be anticipated every five years or so. In the next 30 years, a two-degree temperature increase is predicted.